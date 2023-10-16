First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

XCEM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.27. 3,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,410. The stock has a market cap of $272.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

