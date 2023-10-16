First National Corp MA ADV Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

