First National Corp MA ADV Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 332,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.