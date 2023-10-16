First National Corp MA ADV Invests $1.84 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. 199,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,877. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

