First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.0 %

CVS stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. 1,250,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

