First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

First of Long Island Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $10.55 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

