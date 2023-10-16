First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

FQVLF stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

