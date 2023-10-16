FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $39.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 207.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

