Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,064. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.