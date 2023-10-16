Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,743.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,316.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

