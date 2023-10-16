Fortune 45 LLC Purchases Shares of 352,744 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,240,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.65. 350,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

