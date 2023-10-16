Fortune 45 LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fortune 45 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.2% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 880,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

