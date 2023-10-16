Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

