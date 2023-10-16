FTX Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.86 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $348.84 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

