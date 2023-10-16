Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

