Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 949,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. 190,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $30.26.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

