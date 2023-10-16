Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,893 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. 34,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

