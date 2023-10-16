Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 372,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 846,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 30.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 238,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

