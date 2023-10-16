Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 445 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. 4,360,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,921. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.