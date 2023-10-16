Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 10,385,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,598,129. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

