Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,046,000 after acquiring an additional 366,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,619,000 after acquiring an additional 237,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 197,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,347. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

