Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,221,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,810,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.46 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

