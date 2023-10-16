Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,594. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

