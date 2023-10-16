Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 302,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

AVLV traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. 18,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,053. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.