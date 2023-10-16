Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,876,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,453,000 after acquiring an additional 446,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 209,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

