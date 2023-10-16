Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,705. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.