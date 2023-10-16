Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 11.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 512,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 102,805 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 144.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 850,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 502,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.59. 785,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

