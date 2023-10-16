Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 142,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,445. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

