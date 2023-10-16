Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 976,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.79. 117,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,163. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

