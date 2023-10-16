Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $542.12. 1,601,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,620. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.18. The firm has a market cap of $502.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.24.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

