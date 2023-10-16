Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LLY traded up $8.12 on Monday, hitting $617.32. 1,021,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.