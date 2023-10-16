Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.08. 919,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

