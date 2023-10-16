Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PICK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,493,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,515,000 after acquiring an additional 228,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $3,462,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,903 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

