Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. 81,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

