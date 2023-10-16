Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVIV traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

