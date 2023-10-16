Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

COST stock traded up $4.96 on Monday, reaching $571.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.