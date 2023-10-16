Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

HOG opened at $29.82 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

