Head-To-Head Analysis: Treasure Global (TGL) vs. The Competition

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is one of 155 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Treasure Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63% Treasure Global Competitors -39.33% -204.16% -11.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million -$11.73 million -0.34 Treasure Global Competitors $17.10 billion $59.86 million -3.78

This table compares Treasure Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Treasure Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Treasure Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global Competitors 740 3887 8371 228 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Treasure Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Treasure Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Treasure Global peers beat Treasure Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

