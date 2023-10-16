Head-To-Head Contrast: Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $49.88 0.20 Coinbase Global $2.70 billion 6.45 -$2.62 billion ($5.65) -13.00

Profitability

Japan Exchange Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global -47.33% -20.68% -0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Japan Exchange Group and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $77.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Japan Exchange Group.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants. It also provides clearing and settlement, and market-related services. Japan Exchange Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

