Head-To-Head Contrast: Parex Resources (PARXF) & Its Competitors

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Parex Resources to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parex Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Parex Resources N/A N/A 38.37 Parex Resources Competitors $1.54 billion $445.55 million -45.64

Parex Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Parex Resources. Parex Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parex Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Parex Resources Competitors 1120 6800 11425 398 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Parex Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Parex Resources presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.36%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Parex Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Parex Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Parex Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parex Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parex Resources N/A N/A N/A Parex Resources Competitors 158.31% 10.22% 5.27%

Summary

Parex Resources competitors beat Parex Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

