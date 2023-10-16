Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 128,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $318,238 over the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

