Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $151.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Herc alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRI

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $107.77 on Monday. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Herc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Herc by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.