Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
HTBK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 31,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
