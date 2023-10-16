Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 31,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

