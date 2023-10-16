Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $44.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Heritage-Crystal Clean

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.