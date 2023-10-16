Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 606 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

