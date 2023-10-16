HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Position Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in HSBC by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.79) to GBX 825 ($10.10) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 820 ($10.04) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.20.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

