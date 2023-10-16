Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.22.

H stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. 37,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $83.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

