ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.59 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. ICON has a market capitalization of $172.71 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 969,162,355 coins and its circulating supply is 969,161,655 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 969,147,808.7775458 with 969,147,775.381067 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17999007 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $9,319,762.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

