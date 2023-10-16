Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $255.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

ITW traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $234.71. 324,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,890. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.04 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

