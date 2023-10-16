Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,668,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,023,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,278,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $458,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,023,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,278,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,088. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Inari Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

